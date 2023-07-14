Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over disproportionate use of force against protesters

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Friday said it was very concerned over reports of police in Kenya using excessive force to quell protests this week which have left dozens dead and injured.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hollywood on the picket line – 5 unsung films that put America’s union history on the silver screen
~ Relying on Syrian Government for Cross Border Aid Delivery is Untenable
~ Confronted with violence, Tbilisi PRIDE organizers cancel the festival
~ The NHS relies on nurses from poorer countries to fill jobs – here's how to tackle this problem
~ Curious Kids: can our brains sense electromagnetic waves?
~ A World in Common: Contemporary African Photography – Tate Modern show celebrates new generation of artists, but misses a trick
~ A US-Russia prisoner swap for reporter Evan Gershkovich could be tricky: 3 essential reads on the recent history
~ Microsoft and Activision: the big questions that will decide whether the US$68 billion deal goes ahead
~ Stem cell therapies: why they're expensive, unproven and often dangerous
~ Northern Europe faces biggest relative increase in uncomfortable heat and is dangerously unprepared -- new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter