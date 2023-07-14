Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Adoption of transphobic legislation a horrendous blow to human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Russian State Duma passed the legislation imposing a blanket ban on "sex change" procedures, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International's Russia Director, said: "The adoption of this abominable transphobic legislation shows an utter disregard for the human rights of transgender people in the Russian society." The proposed amendments not only prevent people […]


© Amnesty International -
