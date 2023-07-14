Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Politician’s Murder Shakes Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chérubin Okende, late spokesperson for Ensemble pour la République (Together for the Republic), an opposition party, during a march in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 11, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi On Thursday morning, an opposition politician was found dead in his car with gunshot wounds in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital city. Chérubin Okende, 61, was a member of parliament and spokesman for the opposition party Ensemble pour la République (Together for the Republic), known as Ensemble. As the news broke, politicians,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
