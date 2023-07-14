Tolerance.ca
Drugs and religion have been a potent combination for millennia, from cannabis at ancient funerary sites to psychedelic retreats today

By Gary Laderman, Goodrich C White Professor of Religion, Emory University
A scholar of religion who is writing a book on sacred drugs explains how today’s ‘psychedelic renaissance’ reflects a millennia-long history of using intoxicants to seek insight and connection.The Conversation


