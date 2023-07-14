Tolerance.ca
Corals are starting to bleach as global ocean temperatures hit record highs

By Ian Enochs, Research Ecologist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Water temperatures in the 90s off Florida in July are alarming, a NOAA coral scientist writes. Scientists in several North American countries have already spotted coral bleaching off their coasts.The Conversation


