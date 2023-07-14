Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Prosecutor’s Pronouncement Should Jumpstart Sudan Response

By Human Rights Watch
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, announced on Thursday that his office is probing recent atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region as part of its ongoing Darfur investigation, underscoring the gravity of current abuses.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
