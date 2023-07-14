Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Commute death sentence to prison terms in Tapiwa Makore murder case

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Senior have been sentenced to death by the Harare High Court over the murder of Tapiwa Makore three years ago, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception regardless of the nature of […] The post Zimbabwe: Commute death sentence to prison terms in Tapiwa Makore murder case appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
