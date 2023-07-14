Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Girls’ Coach Gets Life Ban for Sex Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
The International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) sanctions on top women's basketball officials in Mali confirm the responsibility to remedy systemic abuse of young athletes, Human Rights Watch said today. But the appointment of another official suspected of abuse as head of the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB) raises concerns that continuing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
