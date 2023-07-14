Tolerance.ca
Ketamine injections for depression? A new study shows promise, but it's one of many options

By Michael Musker, Enterprise Fellow (Senior Research Fellow/Senior Lecturer), University of South Australia
Ketamine might be better known as a recreational drug or anaesthetic. But there’s growing evidence for its use for people with hard-to-treat depression.

An Australasian study out today showed some positive results for people with treatment-resistant depression when they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
