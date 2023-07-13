Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FDA approves first daily over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill – a pharmacist and public health expert explain this new era in contraception

By Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Marian Jarlenski, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh
With the approval of the first over-the-counter oral contraceptive, pharmacists stand to play an ever-increasing role in helping expand access to reproductive health care in the post-Roe era.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
