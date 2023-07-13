FDA approves first daily over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill – a pharmacist and public health expert explain this new era in contraception
By Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Marian Jarlenski, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh
With the approval of the first over-the-counter oral contraceptive, pharmacists stand to play an ever-increasing role in helping expand access to reproductive health care in the post-Roe era.
- Thursday, July 13, 2023