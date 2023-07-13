Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We asked same-gender couples how they share the 'mental load' at home. The results might surprise you

By Caitlan McLean, PhD Candidate, Torrens University Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Housework is rarely split evenly, for lots of different reasons. Sometimes it’s tied to who has more time at home or more physical capacity, but most of the time it is linked to gender and gender roles.

A significant body of research has looked at how heterosexual couples divide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More than mumblecore and bigger than Barbie - who is Greta Gerwig?
~ Friday essay: from angry gods and fertile myths to battleships and new technologies – how the wind shapes our world
~ We've detected a star barely hotter than a pizza oven – the coldest ever found to emit radio waves
~ After robodebt, here's how Australia can have a truly 'frank and fearless' public service again
~ How far to the next electric vehicle charging station – and will I be able to use it? Here's how to create a reliable network
~ What this year's El Niño means for wheat and global food supply
~ Should GPs bring up a patient’s weight in consultations about other matters? We asked 5 experts
~ Summer music festivals do more than entertain, they help us imagine possible futures
~ Mounties in crisis: The systemic failure to address sexual abuse within the RCMP
~ Reversing the decline in shark and ray populations is possible, but requires strong governance and management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter