We've detected a star barely hotter than a pizza oven – the coldest ever found to emit radio waves

By Kovi Rose, Astrophysics PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Tara Murphy, Professor, University of Sydney
We have identified the coldest star ever found to produce radio waves – a brown dwarf too small to be a regular star and too massive to be a planet.

Our findings, published today in the Astrophysical Journal, detail the detection of pulsed radio emission from this star, called WISE J0623.

Despite being roughly the same size as Jupiter, this dwarf star has a magnetic field much more powerful than our Sun’s. It’s joining the ranks of just a small handful of known ultra-cool dwarfs that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
