After robodebt, here's how Australia can have a truly 'frank and fearless' public service again
By Chris Wallace, Professor, School of Politics Economics & Society, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
The robodebt royal commission revelations have triggered revulsion in all fair-minded Australians.
They’ve also stimulated a critically important national conversation about what could be going on in Australian government, including in the Australian Public Service (APS), that such a thing was even possible.
For 40 years now, without most Australians realising it, the APS has operated under a different philosophy from its foundational one at Federation. In a few key respects, it was subjected to significant system change.
The question facing the Albanese government…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 13, 2023