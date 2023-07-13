Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After robodebt, here's how Australia can have a truly 'frank and fearless' public service again

By Chris Wallace, Professor, School of Politics Economics & Society, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
The robodebt royal commission revelations have triggered revulsion in all fair-minded Australians.

They’ve also stimulated a critically important national conversation about what could be going on in Australian government, including in the Australian Public Service (APS), that such a thing was even possible.

For 40 years now, without most Australians realising it, the APS has operated under a different philosophy from its foundational one at Federation. In a few key respects, it was subjected to significant system change.

The question facing the Albanese government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked same-gender couples how they share the 'mental load' at home. The results might surprise you
~ More than mumblecore and bigger than Barbie - who is Greta Gerwig?
~ Friday essay: from angry gods and fertile myths to battleships and new technologies – how the wind shapes our world
~ We've detected a star barely hotter than a pizza oven – the coldest ever found to emit radio waves
~ How far to the next electric vehicle charging station – and will I be able to use it? Here's how to create a reliable network
~ What this year's El Niño means for wheat and global food supply
~ Should GPs bring up a patient’s weight in consultations about other matters? We asked 5 experts
~ Summer music festivals do more than entertain, they help us imagine possible futures
~ Mounties in crisis: The systemic failure to address sexual abuse within the RCMP
~ Reversing the decline in shark and ray populations is possible, but requires strong governance and management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter