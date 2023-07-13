Tolerance.ca
How far to the next electric vehicle charging station – and will I be able to use it? Here's how to create a reliable network

By Kai Li Lim, St Baker Fellow in E-Mobility, The University of Queensland
Scott Hardman, Professional Researcher, Electric Vehicle Research Center, University of California, Davis
There is already a blueprint for a reliable network of charging stations. The industry can learn a lot from the petrol station giants – plus its chargers can harness the powers of digital technology.The Conversation


© The Conversation
