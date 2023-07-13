Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Summer music festivals do more than entertain, they help us imagine possible futures

By Eric Fillion, Adjunct Professor and Buchanan Postdoctoral Fellow in Canadian History, Queen's University, Ontario
Ajay Heble, Professor, School of English and Theatre Studies, University of Guelph
As we seek to reconnect after several summers without large, in-person gatherings, we reflect on the significant and often transformational role that music festivals play in our communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We asked same-gender couples how they share the 'mental load' at home. The results might surprise you
~ More than mumblecore and bigger than Barbie - who is Greta Gerwig?
~ Friday essay: from angry gods and fertile myths to battleships and new technologies – how the wind shapes our world
~ We've detected a star barely hotter than a pizza oven – the coldest ever found to emit radio waves
~ After robodebt, here's how Australia can have a truly 'frank and fearless' public service again
~ How far to the next electric vehicle charging station – and will I be able to use it? Here's how to create a reliable network
~ What this year's El Niño means for wheat and global food supply
~ Should GPs bring up a patient’s weight in consultations about other matters? We asked 5 experts
~ Mounties in crisis: The systemic failure to address sexual abuse within the RCMP
~ Reversing the decline in shark and ray populations is possible, but requires strong governance and management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter