Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans

By Willie Tafadzwa Chinyamurindi, Professor, University of Fort Hare
Liezel Cilliers, Professor in Health Informatics, University of Fort Hare
Obrain Tinashe Murire, Senior lecturer in People Development and Technology, Walter Sisulu University
South Africa has a growing unemployment rate. Statistics show the unemployment rate to be above 60% for those aged 15-24 and over 40% for those aged 25-34 years. Rankings from the World Bank position South Africa as having the [highest unemployment rate in the world](https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/unemployment-by-country#Top%20Ten%20Countries%20with%20The%20Highest%20Unemployment%20(World%20Bank%202020%20Data).

This runaway unemployment rate not only creates precarious, limiting circumstances for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fermented food is a staple in west Africa: 5 ways to make sure it's safe for eating
~ San and Khoe skeletons: how a South African university sought to restore dignity and redress the past
~ The bacteria and microbes in your gut can affect your body and mental health – engineering them promises new forms of treatment. Podcast
~ Young-onset Alzheimer’s can be diagnosed from as early as 30 – and the symptoms are often different
~ Understanding time may be the key to the race against climate change
~ The government passed a major immigration law last year – so why is it trying to pass another one?
~ Joys of summer reading: the books we're devouring are likely influenced by someone we know and trust
~ Want to collaborate better? Pick your partner wisely and learn how to read them
~ Minority ethnic politicians are pushing harsh immigration policies – why representation doesn't always mean racial justice
~ How ABBA Voyage and other avatar or 'hologram' concert performances evoke fans' real responses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter