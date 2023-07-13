Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans
By Willie Tafadzwa Chinyamurindi, Professor, University of Fort Hare
Liezel Cilliers, Professor in Health Informatics, University of Fort Hare
Obrain Tinashe Murire, Senior lecturer in People Development and Technology, Walter Sisulu University
South Africa has a growing unemployment rate. Statistics show the unemployment rate to be above 60% for those aged 15-24 and over 40% for those aged 25-34 years. Rankings from the World Bank position South Africa as having the [highest unemployment rate in the world](https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/unemployment-by-country#Top%20Ten%20Countries%20with%20The%20Highest%20Unemployment%20(World%20Bank%202020%20Data).
This runaway unemployment rate not only creates precarious, limiting circumstances for…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 13, 2023