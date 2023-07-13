Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The bacteria and microbes in your gut can affect your body and mental health – engineering them promises new forms of treatment. Podcast

By Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
In the past two decades, technology has allowed scientists to learn so much more about the human body and its microbiomes. These discoveries may pave the way to new therapies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
