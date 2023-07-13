Myths about will power and moral weakness keep people with opioid use disorder from receiving effective medications like methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone
By Melissa S. Fry, Director, Applied Research and Education Center & Associate Professor of Sociology, Indiana University
Melissa Cyders, Professor of Psychology, Indiana University
Prescription medications can help people with opioid use disorder avoid the risks of relapse and overdose. But stigma based on misperceptions about addiction limits their use.
- Thursday, July 13, 2023