Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan can play a leading regional role on human rights but sustained commitment needed, says Amnesty’s Secretary General following visit

By Amnesty International
The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, was in Taiwan on a high-level visit from 24 June to 1 July. The visit was an opportunity to offer support and solidarity to Amnesty International Taiwan and Taiwanese civil society amid growing global tensions, including between the USA and China, and other developments in the region […] The post Taiwan can play a leading regional role on human rights but sustained commitment needed, says Amnesty’s Secretary General following visit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
