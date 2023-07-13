Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Assam, India witnesses huge protests over rearranged constituencies

By GV South Asia
The opposition parties in the Indian state of Assam are protesting against a draft proposal that will redraw electoral constituencies, claiming that it will target communities predominantly populated by Muslims.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
