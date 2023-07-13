Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Fadden byelection is Dutton's immediate hurdle but party reform is the bigger challenge

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Fadden could deliver a blow or a boost to Dutton. He can hardly afford the former, and desperately needs the latter.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Assam, India witnesses huge protests over rearranged constituencies
~ Fungal infections in the brain aren't just the stuff of movies – Africa grapples with a deadly epidemic
~ France: Nahel shooting highlights need for overhaul of police firearms rules and an end to systemic racism in law enforcement
~ How the British Museum's new exhibition reveals China's Hidden Century through everyday lives
~ Milan Kundera's 'remarkable' work explored oppression, inhumanity – and the absurdity of being human
~ Sri Lanka: Government must ensure access to adequate nutrition for all pregnant and breastfeeding women
~ What happens when doctors don’t act as they should? And what's the ruling against neurosurgeon Charlie Teo?
~ Mali: Mounting Islamist Armed Group Killings, Rape
~ Egypt: Civilians Fleeing Sudan Conflict Turned Away
~ How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter