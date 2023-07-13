Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fungal infections in the brain aren't just the stuff of movies – Africa grapples with a deadly epidemic

By Rachael Dangarembizi, Neuroinfections Researcher, Division of Physiological Sciences, University of Cape Town
In the 2023 American post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us, humans are plunged towards extinction as a fungal infection of the brain zombie-fies most of the species. This may seem far-fetched but fungi can, and do, infect human brains.

Fungi are present everywhere in our environment: in the air, in the soil, in decaying plant material, on our skin, and even in the gut as part of our natural flora.

Microscopic, disease-causing fungi can invade various parts of the body, leading to a range of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
