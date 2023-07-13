Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the British Museum's new exhibition reveals China's Hidden Century through everyday lives

By Kerry Brown, Professor of Chinese Politics; Director, Lau China Institute, King's College London
The face of the British Museum’s big summer show, China’s Hidden Century, is that of an elderly woman wearing jade earrings, dressed in a blue robe with ornate gold embroidery decorating its collar.

It is an image painted, we discover in the exhibition, by an unidentified artist in the Guangzhou area around 1876, as one of a pair. Lady Li is her name. Her husband, Lu Xifu, appears in the other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France: Nahel shooting highlights need for overhaul of police firearms rules and an end to systemic racism in law enforcement
~ Milan Kundera's 'remarkable' work explored oppression, inhumanity – and the absurdity of being human
~ Sri Lanka: Government must ensure access to adequate nutrition for all pregnant and breastfeeding women
~ What happens when doctors don’t act as they should? And what's the ruling against neurosurgeon Charlie Teo?
~ Mali: Mounting Islamist Armed Group Killings, Rape
~ Egypt: Civilians Fleeing Sudan Conflict Turned Away
~ How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University
~ Burundi’s troubled history of the untold 1972 Hutu genocide
~ Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights
~ Bangladesh: Spiraling Violence Against Rohingya Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter