Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when doctors don’t act as they should? And what's the ruling against neurosurgeon Charlie Teo?

By Christopher Rudge, Law lecturer, University of Sydney
After several years of controversy, and both praise and blame for his willingness to perform high-risk surgeries, neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been subject to practice restrictions by a special committee of the Medical Council of New South Wales.



So how does the process of restricting doctors’ medical practice work? And what did this mean for Teo?

How are health practitioners regulated in Australia?


Health practitioner regulators in Australia aren’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Mounting Islamist Armed Group Killings, Rape
~ Egypt: Civilians Fleeing Sudan Conflict Turned Away
~ How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University
~ Burundi’s troubled history of the untold 1972 Hutu genocide
~ Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights
~ Bangladesh: Spiraling Violence Against Rohingya Refugees
~ Consumers want NZ farmers to comply with regulations -- better monitoring and transparency would help to build trust
~ UN rights experts denounce forced evictions of Palestinian families
~ Why does my cat pee on the rug? Are they trying to tell me something?
~ State suspected of gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter