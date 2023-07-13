Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights experts denounce forced evictions of Palestinian families

United Nations-appointed independent human rights experts on Wednesday condemned the forced eviction and displacement of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem by Israeli police, warning the operations may amount to a war crime of forcible transfer.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happens when doctors don’t act as they should? And what's the ruling against neurosurgeon Charlie Teo?
~ Mali: Mounting Islamist Armed Group Killings, Rape
~ Egypt: Civilians Fleeing Sudan Conflict Turned Away
~ How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University
~ Burundi’s troubled history of the untold 1972 Hutu genocide
~ Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights
~ Bangladesh: Spiraling Violence Against Rohingya Refugees
~ Consumers want NZ farmers to comply with regulations -- better monitoring and transparency would help to build trust
~ Why does my cat pee on the rug? Are they trying to tell me something?
~ State suspected of gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter