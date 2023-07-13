Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Mounting Islamist Armed Group Killings, Rape

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aerial view of the town of Ménaka, Mali, on November 22, 2020. © 2020 SOULEYMANE AG ANARA/AFP via Getty Images Islamist armed groups have carried out widespread killings, rapes, and lootings of villages in northeast Mali since January 2023 forcing thousands of people to flee. Security has deteriorated sharply amid clashes between two armed Islamist groups as they seek to control supply routes and increase their influence. The UN peacekeepers’ departure makes things worse. The Malian authorities need to ramp up efforts to protect civilians and work closely with international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
