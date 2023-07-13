Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Civilians Fleeing Sudan Conflict Turned Away

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of Sudanese women protesting the new visa restrictions in front of Egypt’s consulate in Wadi Halfa, Sudan, June 21, 2023. © 2023 Private (Beirut) – The Egyptian government’s decision in June 2023 to require all Sudanese to obtain visas to enter Egypt has reduced access to safety for women, children, and older people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Human Rights Watch said today. The impact of the new rule, building on a prior rule that already required Sudanese males ages 16 to 49 to obtain a visa, and its implementation without ensuring the speedy processing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
