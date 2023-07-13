Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights

By Amnesty International
Member states of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) must urgently address the serious human rights issues facing their continents, Amnesty International said today in an open letter to the leaders due to attend the summit between both regional bodies in Brussels on 17 and 18 July. […] The post Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


