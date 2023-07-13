Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Spiraling Violence Against Rohingya Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security force officers stand guard after the killing of Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah in the Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, October 2021. © 2021 Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images Bangladesh authorities are failing to adequately protect Rohingya refugees from surging violence by armed groups and criminal gangs, with layers of barriers to police, legal, and medical assistance. Authorities have been forcing Rohingya leaders to serve as informants, putting them at grave risk of being abducted or killed, without access to protection. The government should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University
~ Burundi’s troubled history of the untold 1972 Hutu genocide
~ Europe/Americas: EU-CELAC summit must prioritize human rights
~ Why does my cat pee on the rug? Are they trying to tell me something?
~ State suspected of gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran
~ How to overcome repetitive negative thinking through meditation
~ How England's new lung cancer screening could save thousands of lives – expert Q&A
~ Ezekiel Guti: revered Zimbabwean church leader who preached hard work and morals over miracles
~ Putting a price on exoskeleton assistance puts users in the driver's seat of honing the tech
~ Fungi could be the next frontier in fire safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter