Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State suspected of gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran

By Parasto
Women and girls' resistance traps the regime in a catch-22 situation; They are unable to compromise on gender apartheid while facing persistent demands for women's rights.


© Global Voices -
