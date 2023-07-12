How to overcome repetitive negative thinking through meditation
By Anna Andrianova, Coordonnatrice, Domaine d'expertise en Proche aidance, Centre de recherche et d'expertise en gérontologie sociale (CREGÉS), Candidate au Ph.D. et chargée de cours, Université Laval
Do you ever find yourself caught in a cycle of negative thoughts? Maybe you ruminate on past mistakes, worry excessively about the future, or imagine worst-case scenarios?
Do you sometimes have a great day, everything goes well, and then your brain says, “Hey, remember that time you embarrassed yourself in front of everyone? Let’s relive that moment for the next 20 minutes.” And suddenly, your good day turns into a cringe-fest.
If so, know that you’re not alone. Many people struggle with repetitive negative thinking, and this can have a serious impact on mental health and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023