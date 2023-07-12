Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How England's new lung cancer screening could save thousands of lives – expert Q&A

By Samantha Quaife, Senior Lecturer, Behavioural Science, Queen Mary University of London
Older smokers and former smokers will be invited to have their lungs scanned under a new screening programme the NHS is rolling out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ State suspected of gas attacks on schoolgirls in Iran
~ How to overcome repetitive negative thinking through meditation
~ Ezekiel Guti: revered Zimbabwean church leader who preached hard work and morals over miracles
~ Putting a price on exoskeleton assistance puts users in the driver's seat of honing the tech
~ Fungi could be the next frontier in fire safety
~ French botanist Théodore Leschenault travelled to Australia in 1800-1803. His recently recovered journal contains a wealth of intriguing information
~ Plastic pollution in some NZ lakes is comparable to northern hemisphere lakes in highly populated areas, global study finds
~ Another assault on Country and its precious species has begun at Binybara/Lee Point
~ The French Revolution executed royals and nobles, yes – but most people killed were commoners
~ 'Humanity's signature': study finds plastic pollution in the world's lakes can be worse than in oceans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter