Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another assault on Country and its precious species has begun at Binybara/Lee Point

By John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Lorraine Williams, Larrakia Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
The Darwin woodland is home to endangered species and important for the Larrakia people. The development approval requires habitat offsets – yet the minister herself has publicly doubted offsets work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ezekiel Guti: revered Zimbabwean church leader who preached hard work and morals over miracles
~ Putting a price on exoskeleton assistance puts users in the driver's seat of honing the tech
~ Fungi could be the next frontier in fire safety
~ French botanist Théodore Leschenault travelled to Australia in 1800-1803. His recently recovered journal contains a wealth of intriguing information
~ Plastic pollution in some NZ lakes is comparable to northern hemisphere lakes in highly populated areas, global study finds
~ The French Revolution executed royals and nobles, yes – but most people killed were commoners
~ 'Humanity's signature': study finds plastic pollution in the world's lakes can be worse than in oceans
~ New findings show a direct causal relationship between unemployment and suicide
~ Author, ambassador, commentator, critic? It's not always easy to earn a crust as a former PM
~ Spain's EU presidency is an opportunity to reset relations with Latin America and the Caribbean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter