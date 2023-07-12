Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Humanity's signature': study finds plastic pollution in the world's lakes can be worse than in oceans

By David Hamilton, Professor, Griffith University
Justin Brookes, Director, Water Research Centre, University of Adelaide
Mohammad Hassan Ranjbar, Research Fellow, Griffith University
A world-first study has found concentrations of plastics in some lakes are higher than in the most contaminated parts of oceans, demonstrating the extent to which plastics have invaded Earth’s ecosystems.

In a study released today, researchers sampled 38 lakes and reservoirs around the world, including in Australia, the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. Plastics and microplastics were found at every site, including very remote locations.

Lakes are sentinels for human activity. Many lakes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
