Human Rights Observatory

New findings show a direct causal relationship between unemployment and suicide

By Jo-An Occhipinti, Assoc. Professor and Head of Systems Modelling, Simulation & Data Science, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Adam Skinner, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Ian Hickie, Co-Director, Health and Policy, University of Sydney
Yun Ju Christine Song, Research Manager, Youth Mental Health & Technology and Mental Wealth Initiative Lead, University of Sydney
We estimate that unemployment and underemployment in the 13 years between 2004 and 2016 directly resulted in more than 3,000 Australian deaths by suicide.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
