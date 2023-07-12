Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Transportation apps can help people with disabilities navigate public transit but accessibility lags behind

By Mahtot Gebresselassie, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Transportation apps can make public transit more accessible for riders with disabilities. But many apps remain inaccessible due to the cost of adding features and the lack of regulations.The Conversation


