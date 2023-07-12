Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Year After Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Remains in Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Navam Perahera festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 5, 2023. © 2023 Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via AP On July 13, 2022, many streets in Colombo – Sri Lanka’s capital – erupted into celebration after weeks of peaceful protests forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Rajapaksa, long implicated in war crimes when he was defense secretary, had presided over an economic catastrophe amid allegations of widespread corruption and impunity. But a year later, despite some…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
