Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's how the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike to 5% will impact Canadian households

By Laura Lamb, Professor of Economics, Thompson Rivers University
The Bank of Canada has just hiked its interest rate by another 25 points to five per cent — the second quarter-point hike since June’s interest rate increase to 4.75 per cent. The central bank has been steadily increasing interest rates over the past three years in an effort to tame inflation.

While inflation is finally levelling out — June’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ezekiel Guti: revered Zimbabwean church leader who preached hard work and morals instead of miracles
~ Tanzania's gas boom that never was – when local hopes are dashed by global realities
~ Côte d’Ivoire is launching its first satellite for Earth observation – and it’s locally made
~ AI scam calls imitating familiar voices are a growing problem – here's how they work
~ Common diabetes drug metformin could protect against long COVID
~ Germany’s far-right AfD makes key political gains as Olaf Scholz's governing coalition wobbles
~ Thought-provoking new exhibition suggests the public should help shape the future of AI
~ 'Zombie fires' are occurring more frequently in boreal forests, but their impacts remain uncertain
~ Hunger afflicts one in ten globally, UN report finds
~ Cicadas could hold the secret to self-cleaning surfaces – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter