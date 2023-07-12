Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thought-provoking new exhibition suggests the public should help shape the future of AI

By Aniko Ekart, Professor of Computer Science, Aston University
Humans have made tools for at least 2.6 million years. And we’ve always been curious, not just copying others but seeking to understand how their tools work, why and what else can be done with them. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a 21st-century tool, similiar to the breakthrough that rocks were to our Stone Age ancestors. Only AI is advancing much faster.

Those who learn to harness it will have opportunities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ezekiel Guti: revered Zimbabwean church leader who preached hard work and morals instead of miracles
~ Tanzania's gas boom that never was – when local hopes are dashed by global realities
~ Côte d’Ivoire is launching its first satellite for Earth observation – and it’s locally made
~ Here's how the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike to 5% will impact Canadian households
~ AI scam calls imitating familiar voices are a growing problem – here's how they work
~ Common diabetes drug metformin could protect against long COVID
~ Germany’s far-right AfD makes key political gains as Olaf Scholz's governing coalition wobbles
~ 'Zombie fires' are occurring more frequently in boreal forests, but their impacts remain uncertain
~ Hunger afflicts one in ten globally, UN report finds
~ Cicadas could hold the secret to self-cleaning surfaces – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter