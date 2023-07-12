Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children, like adults, tend to underestimate how welcome their random acts of kindness will be

By Margaret Echelbarger, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
In a study with people as young as 4 years old, participants underestimated how much others would appreciate their good deeds.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
