Removing dams from the Klamath River is a step toward justice for Native Americans in Northern California
By Beth Rose Middleton Manning, Professor of Native American Studies, University of California, Davis
Robert Lusardi, Assistant Professor of Wildlife, Fish and Conservation Biology and California Trout-UC Davis Coldwater Fish Scientist, University of California, Davis
The largest dam removal project is moving forward on the Klamath River in California and Oregon. Tribal nations there have fought for decades to protect native fish runs and the ecology of the river.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023