Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the shooting of Ralph Yarl demonstrates the fiction of a colorblind society in America

By Barbara Harris Combs, Professor and Chair Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Kennesaw State University
A high school honors student, Ralph Yarl rang the wrong doorbell. Claiming fear for his life, the 84-year-old white male homeowner shot him.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
