Racism and the Labour party: investigation after investigation feeds an endless factional loop
By Bradley Ward, Teaching Fellow, Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Nathan Critch, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer have both faced inquiries and reports – one for antisemitism and one for racism in the Labour party.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023