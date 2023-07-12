Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's Land Bank can be fixed: change the funding model and narrow the focus

By Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
The Land Bank played a crucial role in the growth and development of South African agriculture. It can do the same for upcoming black farmers, but its business and funding model must be changed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
