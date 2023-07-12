South Africa's Land Bank can be fixed: change the funding model and narrow the focus
By Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
The Land Bank played a crucial role in the growth and development of South African agriculture. It can do the same for upcoming black farmers, but its business and funding model must be changed.
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023