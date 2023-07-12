Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Drop charges and immediately release activist sentenced to six years in prison

By Amnesty International
Ahead of an appeal hearing on Thursday (13 July 2023) for Truong Van Dung, a human rights defender who was convicted for “propaganda against the government” and sentenced to six years in March 2023 solely for freely expressing his views, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said:    “The Vietnamese authorities are […] The post Viet Nam: Drop charges and immediately release activist sentenced to six years in prison appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Racism and the Labour party: investigation after investigation feeds an endless factional loop
~ South Africa's Land Bank can be fixed: change the funding model and narrow the focus
~ Sindiwe Magona's new book of essays tackles issues South Africans aren’t talking about
~ What's in a name? Quite a lot if it's prosecco, parmesan or mozzarella
~ Dutton wants Australia to join the "nuclear renaissance" – but this dream has failed before
~ Health research must be ethical – we can do more to make sure that's the case for young trans people and their families
~ Australia can learn from the UK's experience by making banks pay for scam losses
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy exiles not intimidated by China’s arrest warrants and bounties
~ The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a 'dirty bomb' waiting to happen – a nuclear expert explains
~ The toxic gossip train: what Colleen Ballinger teaches us about YouTubers and inappropriate relationships with young fans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter