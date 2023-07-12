Tolerance.ca
What's in a name? Quite a lot if it's prosecco, parmesan or mozzarella

By Steven Greenland, Professor in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Australia wants better access to European markets but isn’t prepared to give up using the names of popular products including parmesan and prosecco as part of the latest trade talks.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
