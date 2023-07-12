Health research must be ethical – we can do more to make sure that's the case for young trans people and their families
By Cristyn Davies, Research Fellow in Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Kerry H. Robinson, Professor in Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
Sav Zwickl, Trans Health Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
How can we ensure ethical research principles for young trans people and their families are met – especially when they might see research as one of few avenues for accessing care?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023