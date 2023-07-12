Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a 'dirty bomb' waiting to happen – a nuclear expert explains

By Tilman Ruff, Honorary Principal Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
As long as nuclear power plants continue to operate, we are frighteningly vulnerable not only to severe accidents, but also to the weaponisation of these facilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
