Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The toxic gossip train: what Colleen Ballinger teaches us about YouTubers and inappropriate relationships with young fans

By Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate lecturer, Flinders University
YouTuber Colleen Ballinger recently posted a video to her YouTube channel “apologising” to fans in response to recent allegations made against her - and she did it through song.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy exiles not intimidated by China’s arrest warrants and bounties
~ The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a 'dirty bomb' waiting to happen – a nuclear expert explains
~ Reserve Bank Governor Lowe announces changes to bank's operations as cabinet readies to approve who will lead it
~ Period shame stops countless girls from continuing sport. The Women’s World Cup can help break this stigma
~ Turkey: End the Gezi Trial Injustice
~ Vietnam Should Release Land Rights Activist
~ What is 'AI alignment'? Silicon Valley's favourite way to think about AI safety misses the real issues
~ After being a 'welcome guest' at NATO, NZ now needs to consider what our partnership with the alliance really means
~ Why is eczema sometimes treated with a diluted bleach bath? And what do I need to know before trying it?
~ Ukraine is the hot topic at the NATO summit – the most important work is all in the details happening behind the scenes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter