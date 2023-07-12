Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: End the Gezi Trial Injustice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (Istanbul, July 12, 2023) – An opinion by a prosecutor at Turkey’s top court of appeal asking the court to uphold the conviction of jailed rights defender Osman Kavala and his codefendants in the Gezi trial is completely devoid of legal reasoning and perpetuates a deep injustice, Human Rights Watch said today. The prosecutor’s opinion on the case currently before the Court of Cassation comes fifteen months after an Istanbul court convicted Kavala and seven others on baseless charges of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government for their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong pro-democracy exiles not intimidated by China’s arrest warrants and bounties
~ The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a 'dirty bomb' waiting to happen – a nuclear expert explains
~ The toxic gossip train: what Colleen Ballinger teaches us about YouTubers and inappropriate relationships with young fans
~ Reserve Bank Governor Lowe announces changes to bank's operations as cabinet readies to approve who will lead it
~ Period shame stops countless girls from continuing sport. The Women’s World Cup can help break this stigma
~ Vietnam Should Release Land Rights Activist
~ What is 'AI alignment'? Silicon Valley's favourite way to think about AI safety misses the real issues
~ After being a 'welcome guest' at NATO, NZ now needs to consider what our partnership with the alliance really means
~ Why is eczema sometimes treated with a diluted bleach bath? And what do I need to know before trying it?
~ Ukraine is the hot topic at the NATO summit – the most important work is all in the details happening behind the scenes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter